Sanwo-Olu’s aide dies in auto crash

Omotayo Sanyaolu, the Senior Special Assistant on Tertiary Education, Youths and Students Affairs to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is dead. As gathered, Sanyaolu died in a lone auto crash in the Maryland area of the state during the early hours of Friday around Army Cantonment, Maryland, Ikeja. Confirming the incident in a statement, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, Dr, Femi Oke-Osanyantolu, said the deceased’s vehicle rammed into an ATM located around the cantonment. ”Upon arrival at the scene it was discovered that a black Toyota Camry with registration number LAGH 32, while on top speed rammed into the Keystone Bank ATM located close to the Army Cantonment, Ikeja. “Unfortunately, an adult male, Sanyanolu, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle died on impact and his remains were immediately bagged upon arrival of emergency responders. “These have been handed over to the cantonment officer on duty (Officer Musa) “The affected vehicle was recovered with the aid of LASEMA’s light towing vehicle to a layby.”
