Sanwo-Olu’s aide launches APC Polling Unit Challenge

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following the low turnout of voters recorded in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections, the lowest since Nigeria’s return to democratic governmemt, Lekan Fatodu, an APC stalwart and Senior Special Assistant to Lagos State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, has launched APC Polling Unit Challenge to improve participation of members of his party at the coming governorship and state assembly elections on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

In a statement released on the initiative, Fatodu stated that the general public particularly members of the APC in Lagos State should be adequately acquainted with the invaluable gains of coming out to vote as this will enable them to put the right leaders in government, thereby improving the quality of life of the citizens, elevating sound public policy and advancing development.

He further stated that the number of accredited voters at the Presidential election in Lagos which was less than 25% of the registered voters in the state was too low for the prime economic, social and commercial status of Lagos in Nigeria, a position that can be enhanced through participation of citizens at elections to usher in good leaders.

Fatodu, therefore, stated that Lagos needs to show better example in the coming election and it is expected that members and supporters of the APC in the state will lead the way through the APC Polling Unit Challenge.

The Senior Special Assistant noted that with over 2million registered members in Lagos alone, APC faithfuls must prove their worth as democratically conscious citizens and active party members

“PUC presents an opportunity for committed members of APC and genuine supporters of the party in Lagos State to show their ability to convince people in their various polling units to come out and vote for Governor Sanwo-Olu and APC candidates for the State Assembly and contribute towards raising citizen participation in the governorship election and state assembly elections in Lagos State”, he said.

Fatodu added that benefits to participants include advantage of suggesting a Development Project that is of great importance to their wards (in their local community), which will be executed with the urgency it requires; access to free and premium training and masterclass on governance, entrepreneurship and leadership and opportunity of a one-on-one session with an Inspiring and Notable Personality in Governance; and registration for participation for the challenge can be made via www.pollingunitchallenge.com

Our Reporters

