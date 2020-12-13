Sanwo-Olu’s donation of N60m to families of slain policemen

Femi Sijuade The aftermath of the #EndSARS protests last October saw to the occurrence of some harsh realities, such that the nation would really not forget in a hurry.

From the wanton destruction of property running into trillions of naira in many areas of Lagos State, to the unfortunate killings of some officers of the Nigerian Police Force, the echoes of the incident still reverberate.

While the youths protested peacefully, the deadly and highly condemnable acts which were carried out by hoodlums and miscreants who had hijacked the peaceful protests which were aimed at curbing police brutality to wreak havoc across the nation.

Part of the sad realities were the killings of about 73 persons, including 22 policemen and destruction of many critical security formations across the country under the guise of #EndSARS protests, was a huge setback to our nation. In Lagos alone, six policemen were killed and several others suffered various degrees of injuries.

The slain officers were Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Yaro Edward; Inspectors Ayodeji Erinfolami, Aderibigbe Adegbenro, Samsom Ehibor, Igoche Cornelius and Sergeant Bejide Abiodun. Shortly after the scary incidents, Lagos State Governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu not only visited the victims’ relations and recuperating ones in the hospital, but also promised to as- suage the pains of their families left behind.

Last week, however, he made good his promise by assembling relations of the six deceased persons and donated the sum of N10million each. By the action, Governor Sanwo-Olu has continued to lead by example, proving what a politician he is through his exhibition of an exemplary leadership.

This gesture extended by the Lagos State government will in no small measure bring solace to the families of these officers who lost their lives in the most gruesome manner during the #EndSARS protests.

While these donations cannot bring back to life these officers, however it will to a great extent placate these families, giving them the assurance that their departed loved ones did not die in vain.

Also the swiftness at which the Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu ensured the payment of these funds is worthy of commendation as the families were not made to pass through the long exhausting process of having to get these funds.

Governor Sanwo-Olu has shown to these families and Nigerians at large that he is a compassionate being, one with a great sense of sympathy, and is not among the leagues of those who make promises to score cheap political gains.

The path of rebuilding and reconciliation which he has set Lagos on after the #End- SARS incident which saw to the destruction of properties is indeed a genuine one which must be commended by all Nigerians.

Coming at a period where politicians hardly keep integrity and fulfill their promises, the singular act was not only ennobling but offers a reassurance that government still listens to and assuage the suffering of the governed.

The gesture underscores the fact that ability to make a promise and fulfill them is still one of the biggest virtues of a true Omoluabi “a well-nurtured child”.

This much Sanwo- Olu has proven himself to be in the wake of many of his past actions within these past few months.

According to the police, the 25 stations burnt in Lagos were Orile, Amukoko, Layeni, Ilasamaja, Ikotun, Ajah, Igando, Elemoro, Makinde, Onipanu, Ebute Ero, Pen-Cinema, Isokoko, Alade, Cele, Igbo Elerin, Shibiri, Gbagada, Onilekere, Makoko, Daleko, Asahun, Makinyo, Amuwo-Odofin, Anti-Kidnapping, Surulere. Other police stations that were vandalised but not burnt were Ojo, Ojodu, Mowo, PPL and Morogbo.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, ha that 27 of the destroyed BRT vehicles cost $200,000 each, while 57 of them cost $100,000 each, all totalling about N3.9 billion.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotosho said that 27 of the destroyed BRT vehicles cost $200,000 each, while 57 of them cost $100,000 each, all totaling about N3.9 billion.

