Sanwo-Olu’s investment on infrastructure boost for tourism – Runsewe

Investment in the development of infrastructure across Lagos State by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been described as a big boost to the development and pro motion of the cultural tourism sector. Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, made this disclosure while speaking on the sideline of the recent commissioning of the John Randle Yoruba History and Culture Museum by President Muhammadu Buhari. According to Runsewe, Lagos state governor has shown deep and unprecedented commitment to the growth of cultural tourism in the state, noting that he deserved to be commended for the efforts. This is as he listed some of the infrastructure by the governor, which include; the reconstruction of the Badagry Slave Museum and John Randle Yoruba History and Culture Museum.

The hosting of United Nation World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Conference on Creative and Cultural and Tourism Industries and the 35th edition of Nigeria’s biggest cultural festival expo, National Festival of Arts and culture (Eko NAFEST 2022), are landmark events that he said are geared towards bringing the cultural tourism economy in Lagos back to local and global reckoning and acceptance. Runsewe, who also doubles as Africa WCC), further stated that the blue rail infrastructure, which now dots Lagos skyline, will aid the rebound of tourist traffic to Lagos State. ‘‘It’s indeed heartwarming to see all the tourism infrastructure and investment on platforms desirable to growing a sustainable creative cultural tourism economy in the state, thus empowering local people and industry practitioners. ‘‘Governor Sanwo-Olu is a tourism caregiver, futuristic and tourism job creator” Runsewe, he said.

