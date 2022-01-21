Sanwo-Olu’s media aide, Akosile bags another Master’s degree

Mr. Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has bagged another Master’s degree. Akosile, a renowned journalist and public relations practitioner of almost three decades recently bagged a Masters of Arts in Theatre Arts from the University of Lagos (UNILAG). He was among the postgraduate students who took part in UNILAG’s convocation ceremony held at the institution yesterday. Akosile, who is the spokesman for Sanwo- Olu, revealed that it took him 25 years to achieve the Master of Arts degree in Theatre Arts, which is his third Master’s degree. He studied for a Master’s degree in Communication Studies and also obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.
