Sanwo-Olu’s ‘Political Brand Icon of the Year’

Critical Stakeholders will converge tomorrow on Lagos, at D’podium International Event Centre, Ikeja, to mark the 18th anniversary of the Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Awards of Excellence and celebrate Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s emergence as Political Brand Icon of the Year.

Sanwo-Oluwillreceivetheaward conferredbytheBoardof “MarketingEdge” – Nigeria’s leading brand and marketing publication- inrecognitionof hissterling performance in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos as well as his laudable strides in health, education and infrastructure among others. A statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said communicating Sanwo-Olu’s emergence as Political Brand Icon of the Year, the Board of “Marketing Edge”.

Hesaid:“ItisobvioustotheBoardthat theurbanrenewaltrainof youradministration is already moving at top speed towards the Smart City destination, which it envisionsfor Lagos State, totheadmiration of all stakeholders and the applause of even the international community.” “Marketing Edge” maintained that Governor Sanwo-Olu has remained focused, determined and daring in his promise to move Lagos beyond the common standard of excellence through the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda – his administration’s six-pillar development plan, which is driving its projects and policies.

