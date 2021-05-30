News

Sanwo-Olu’s wife counsels women, girls on menstrual hygiene

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has charged women to speak up on menstrual challenges, insisting that it was time to break the culture of silence on the taboo that surrounds menstrual cycle.
Dr. Sanwo-Olu explained that poor menstrual hygiene is a perfect environment for the growth and multiplication of harmful bacteria and yeasts. Hence, she warned that women or girls who have menstrual challenges could actually suffer too many health issues such as Fungal or bacterial infections of the reproductive tract and the urinary tract infections.
The Governor’s wife, who spoke at an event marking this year’s World Menstrual Hygiene Day, described the event’s theme ‘It’s Time For Action,’ as apt; adding that commemoration was meant to upgrade and change the outlook of feminine personal hygiene, during their menstrual period.
Ably represented by the wife of the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mrs. Funmi Omotoso, Dr. Sanwo-Olu pointed out that when women or girls speak up on menstrual issues, most of their challenges would be addressed.
She added that there is no reason to be ashamed speaking about it. “This initiative will certainly help to break the culture of silence on the taboo that surrounds this important phase, even as it builds awareness on the fundamental role that good menstrual hygiene management plays in the general well-being of our girls and Women.
“I commend the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation for this initiative which I consider very thoughtful and insightful in helping to educate our Women even as it creates awareness on proper menstrual hygiene management,” Dr Sanwo-Olu said.
On her part, the Commis

