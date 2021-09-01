News

Sanwo-Olu’s wife rewards beneficiaries of Lagos Exam Support

Posted on

Lagos State Governor’s wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, yesterday presented bank drafts to beneficiaries of the 2021 edition of annual Lagos Exams Support, which is an initiative of her office targeted at helping candidates of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to pay outstanding school fees. The initiative, according to the governor’s wife, was designed to support students, especially in low-cost schools from the five administrative divisions of the state namely Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe, with payment of outstanding fees that may prevent them from writing the on-going Senior Secondary School WAEC examinations. Five students out of the beneficiaries were selected for symbolic presentation of bank drafts. They were Ogun Medese Oluwayigamika (Badagry Grammar School – female); Adelekan Temiloluwa (Badagry Grammar School – female); Sulaimon Quadri (Lagos State Model College Igbokuta – male); Oyenuga Elijah (Command Day Secondary School Oshodi – male) and Sulaiman Faizat Toyosi (Government Senior Model College Owutu, Ikorodu – female).

Our Reporters

