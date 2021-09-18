Sports

Sanwoolu demonstrates love for girl child with Aisha Buhari Cup- LSSC boss

The Director-General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar, has stated that the hosting of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament by the Lagos State Government is a confirmation that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu loves the girl child and youths.

Gafar, who said this at the remodeled Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena where the tournament is taking place, believes. “With this hosting by the Lagos government under our amiable Governor Sanwo-Olu, the state has shown that it is ready to host any international sporting event, not only football, because of the love that the governor has for the girl child and youths,” said Gafaar. “Thank you Mr. Governor for making this happen and for making this Infrastructure ready for the hosting of this international football tournament”.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria defeated the Eagles of Mali 2-0 in an entertaining match watched by Governor Sanwoolu, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, and President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, among other dignitaries.

