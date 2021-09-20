Sapetro Futures Tennis: Dare pledges support for Yakubu, Ogunsakin, Mubarak

Nigeria’s Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, wowed by the performance of the juniors at the maiden Sapetro Futures Tennis Championship, has promised to put the Yakubu sisters, Oiza and Ohunene, and Marylove Edwards on the Ministry’s sponsorship list and also reach out to the governors of Oyo and Ekiti States to send the two most outstanding junior tennis talents in the country,

Ganiyu Mubarak (Oyo) and Seun Ogunsakin (Ekiti) to tennis academies abroad. Edwards 16, and Oiza, 16 are already ranked No. 2 and No. 5 in the seniors and have been precluded from playing in the ITA Junior Tennis Circuit.

Dare who watched Ohunene, 13, overcome some spirited effort from 14-yearoldSuccessOgunjobi to win the Girls 16s event 9-2, commended the partnershipthathasbeen struck by the sponsors Sapetro and the International Tennis Academy adding, “this sponsorship if it continues, will have tremendousimpacton the development of tennis in Nigeria.”

The minister’s wish was immediately granted by the Executive Vice Chairman of Sapetro, Senator Daisy Danjuma, represented by the GM Finance Mr Amos Garga.

The EVC expressed Sapetro’s pleasure with the performance of the players and the organisation of the weeklong event

Like this: Like Loading...