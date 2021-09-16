Sports

Sapetro Futures Tennis: Nene Yakubu dominates Girls U-16 event

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Emerging tennis prodigy, Nene Yakubu, ranked19 in Nigeria’s women tennis lived up to expectation as she made her debut in the Girls’ 16 category at the ongoing Sapetro Futures Tennis Championship. Lagos based Yakubu defeated Sofia Agbabiaka also from Lagos 9-4 in her opening match and then stamped her authority in the group stage with an easy 9-1 victory over Priscilla Terfa from Benue. She will need one match to top her group and qualify for the semifinals planned for Friday.

In the boys; events, Mubarak Ganiyu from Oyo State and Seun Ogunsakin from Ekiti playing in the 16s and 14s respectively, had testy rides in their group matches. Ganiyu beat Lucky Danjuma from Abuja 9-4 in his first match and survived a spirited fight from Happy Agbe from Benue who eventually succumbed 9-6; Ogunsakin beat Kpum Kater from Benue 9-3 and will meet Nathaniel Ibrahim from Lagos Thursday in a semifinal decider. The week long tournament which is featuring four categories – 10s, 12s, 14s and 16s – is taking place at the Lagos lawn Tennis Club.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Rivers Utd set up continental cracker with Enyimba

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

• Beat B’Celtic 5-0 aggregate   The CAF Confederation Cup final knockout round before the group stage will be a battle of two Nigeria clubsides after Rivers United set up a cracker with two-time CAF Champions League winner, Enyimba. Enyimba failed to progress to the group stage of the Champions League, thereby dropping to the […]
Sports

NNL sets January 6 deadline for clubs’ registration

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria National League has given deadline for Clubs to fulfill registration requirements and formalities ahead the new season according to the League’s Chief Operating Officer, Emmanuel Adesanya. Speaking exclusively to brila.net, Adesanya stated that the Nigeria football federation has given a mandate to the organizers to ensure that all the clubs in the NNL […]

The 1980 1980 AFCON WINNERS
Sports

The pains of 1980 AFCON winners and growing calls for retirement benefits

Posted on Author AJIBADE OLUSESAN

Nigeria won the Nations Cup for the first time in 1980 and our correspondent AJIBADE OLUSESAN explores the lives of the heroes who earned the country that success 39 years ago and discovered that many of them are suffering debilitating health issues. Their plights have deepened discourse for the establishment of retirement benefits for retired […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica