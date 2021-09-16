Sapetro Futures Tennis: Nene Yakubu dominates Girls U-16 event

Emerging tennis prodigy, Nene Yakubu, ranked19 in Nigeria’s women tennis lived up to expectation as she made her debut in the Girls’ 16 category at the ongoing Sapetro Futures Tennis Championship. Lagos based Yakubu defeated Sofia Agbabiaka also from Lagos 9-4 in her opening match and then stamped her authority in the group stage with an easy 9-1 victory over Priscilla Terfa from Benue. She will need one match to top her group and qualify for the semifinals planned for Friday.

In the boys; events, Mubarak Ganiyu from Oyo State and Seun Ogunsakin from Ekiti playing in the 16s and 14s respectively, had testy rides in their group matches. Ganiyu beat Lucky Danjuma from Abuja 9-4 in his first match and survived a spirited fight from Happy Agbe from Benue who eventually succumbed 9-6; Ogunsakin beat Kpum Kater from Benue 9-3 and will meet Nathaniel Ibrahim from Lagos Thursday in a semifinal decider. The week long tournament which is featuring four categories – 10s, 12s, 14s and 16s – is taking place at the Lagos lawn Tennis Club.

Like this: Like Loading...