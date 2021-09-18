Sapetro Futures Tennis: Ogunsakin, Mubarak, Yakubu breeze into finals

Nigeria’s brightest future tennis stars, Seun Ogunsakin and Ganiyu Mubarak put up some very commanding performance in their semifinal matches to reach the finals of the Sapetro Futures Tennis Championship taking place at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club.

Ogunsakin, the top seed in the boys 14s, dismissed Kehinde Lawal from Lagos with consistent and well place groundstrokes which completely overwhelmed his opponent. It was a similar story in the semifinals between boys 16 top seed Ganiyu Mubarak from Oyo and Gabriel Inyang from Lagos. Mubarak absorbed all the hard forehand strokes from Inyang with his admirable defensive skills to prevail 9-0. Nene Yakubu, 13, met all expectations by beating former ITA Junior Tennis Circuit girls 14s champion, Salamatu Haruna from Abuja, 9-2. Yakubu will be up against Success Ogunjobi who beat her Ekiti State team mate, Faith Adewusi, 9-7.

In other semifinal matches, Khadijat Mohammed from Abuja beat team mate Mary Azi to qualify for the girls 14s final where she will meet Mary Iorlumun from Benue. Seyi Ogunsakin overcame Ibrahim Wadzani from Benue, 9-3, in the boys 12s and will take on Onyekachi Ogumjiofor from Oyo in the finals. Ogumjiofor eliminated David Edwards in the second semifinal by the same score. The tournament ends Saturday with a grand finale which will have Senator Daisy Danjuma, Executive Vice Chairman of South Atlantic Petroleum as Guest of Honour.

Like this: Like Loading...