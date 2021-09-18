Sports

Sapetro Futures Tennis: Ogunsakin, Mubarak, Yakubu breeze into finals

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s brightest future tennis stars, Seun Ogunsakin and Ganiyu Mubarak put up some very commanding performance in their semifinal matches to reach the finals of the Sapetro Futures Tennis Championship taking place at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club.

Ogunsakin, the top seed in the boys 14s, dismissed Kehinde Lawal from Lagos with consistent and well place groundstrokes which completely overwhelmed his opponent. It was a similar story in the semifinals between boys 16 top seed Ganiyu Mubarak from Oyo and Gabriel Inyang from Lagos. Mubarak absorbed all the hard forehand strokes from Inyang with his admirable defensive skills to prevail 9-0. Nene Yakubu, 13, met all expectations by beating former ITA Junior Tennis Circuit girls 14s champion, Salamatu Haruna from Abuja, 9-2. Yakubu will be up against Success Ogunjobi who beat her Ekiti State team mate, Faith Adewusi, 9-7.

In other semifinal matches, Khadijat Mohammed from Abuja beat team mate Mary Azi to qualify for the girls 14s final where she will meet Mary Iorlumun from Benue. Seyi Ogunsakin overcame Ibrahim Wadzani from Benue, 9-3, in the boys 12s and will take on Onyekachi Ogumjiofor from Oyo in the finals. Ogumjiofor eliminated David Edwards in the second semifinal by the same score. The tournament ends Saturday with a grand finale which will have Senator Daisy Danjuma, Executive Vice Chairman of South Atlantic Petroleum as Guest of Honour.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern held by Bielefeld in six-goal thriller

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bayern Munich’s five-match winning run in the Bundesliga came to an end after the leaders were held by struggling Arminia Bielefeld. In their first game since winning the Fifa Club World Cup, Bayern trailed 2-0 at half-time after goals by Michel Vlap and Amos Pieper, reports the BBC. Robert Lewandowski reduced the deficit before Christian Gebauer […]
Sports

Troost-Ekong: Eagles can win AFCON to reach Golden Generation status

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles vice-captain William Ekong believes the team will gain the famous Golden Generation status if they win next year’s African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.   He said expectations are on them to match the exploits of 1994 AFCON and Olympic Games gold medalwinning teams and the Watford defender believes the Eagles can get […]
Sports

La Liga: Barca puts woes behind, hammer Villarreal 4-0

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi scored a penalty as Ronald Koeman’s era as Barcelona boss began with a comfortable La Liga win over Villarreal. Ansu Fati was the game’s outstanding player and scored Barca’s first two goals, with a first-time finish from a Jordi Alba ball and then a low drive from Philippe Coutinho’s pass. He won […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica