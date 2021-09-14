Sports

SAPETRO Futures Tennis serves off in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

South Atlantic Petroleum has thrown its weight behind the International Tennis Academy (ITA) Junior tennis Circuit which has provided the platform for the discovery and development of junior tennis talent in Nigeria.

 

The Sapetro Futures Tennis Championship will kick off in Lagos Tuesday with the best junior players from all over the nation competing in four age categories – boys and girls 10s, 12s, 14s and 16s.

 

This tournament has come at the right time because it will help us showcase the outstanding junior talent we have in Nigeria like Seun Ogunsakin, Mubarak Ganiyu and Ohunene Yakubu who are under 14 and are already making waves at the senior level. Yakubu is already ranked 19 in the seniors: said Godwin Kienka, director of the ITA.

 

“We have promoted Ogunsakin and Yakubu to the 16s to fast track their progress but we are sure they will have some serious challenge from Mohammed Idris from Abuja and Amara Ezeh from Anambra in that category”. Kienka added.

 

The tournament which will be taking place at the prestigious Lagos Lawn Tennis Club is scheduled to end on Saturday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Okagbare battles other top athletes in open 100m race

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami with agency reports

With a season’s best of 10.79 secs and Seasons best of 10.10.63sec in the 100m event,   Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare is in the form of her life and will certainly challenge for the podium at the forthcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo. “I am just having fun and no pressure. I will try and do my […]
Sports

Sweden beat Spain as Italy held in World Cup qualifying

Posted on Author Reporter

*Big wins for Belgium, England, Poland Sweden beat Spain 2-1 in Stockholm on Thursday to take control of their group in World Cup qualifying, while Italy were held by Bulgaria in their first match since winning Euro 2020. Elsewhere, Belgium thrashed Estonia, England thumped Hungary in a match marred by reported racist chanting and Germany […]
Sports

Benin vs Nigeria: Five Squirrels that can hurt Super Eagles

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Saturday’s meeting between Benin and Nigeria in Porto-Novo sees the top two sides in Group L do battle with qualification for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon the objective. Nigeria lead the way with eight points, with this weekend’s opponents a single point behind and the Squirrels will look to get even after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica