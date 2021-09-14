SAPETRO Futures Tennis serves off in Lagos

South Atlantic Petroleum has thrown its weight behind the International Tennis Academy (ITA) Junior tennis Circuit which has provided the platform for the discovery and development of junior tennis talent in Nigeria.

The Sapetro Futures Tennis Championship will kick off in Lagos Tuesday with the best junior players from all over the nation competing in four age categories – boys and girls 10s, 12s, 14s and 16s.

This tournament has come at the right time because it will help us showcase the outstanding junior talent we have in Nigeria like Seun Ogunsakin, Mubarak Ganiyu and Ohunene Yakubu who are under 14 and are already making waves at the senior level. Yakubu is already ranked 19 in the seniors: said Godwin Kienka, director of the ITA.

“We have promoted Ogunsakin and Yakubu to the 16s to fast track their progress but we are sure they will have some serious challenge from Mohammed Idris from Abuja and Amara Ezeh from Anambra in that category”. Kienka added.

The tournament which will be taking place at the prestigious Lagos Lawn Tennis Club is scheduled to end on Saturday.

