Sapetro Futures Tennis:The Osajis succumb to jetlag, lose decisive round robin matches

Ndidi Osaji, the No.1 seed in the Girls, 12 and her brother, Malcolm, the second seed in the Boys 12 lost decisive round robin matches yesterday that put their qualification for semifinal places in jeopardy. Ndidi and Malcolm had returned from a training and competition tour of the USA on Monday night and were given a day off to recover but were respectively ambushed by Favour Okon-James from Akwa Ibom who edged a 9-8 win and Basit Adepoju from the host club who prevailed 9-3. Another top rated player in the Boys 14, Onyekachi Ogumjiofor from Oyo State, suffered a 6-9 upset in the hands of Gbolahan Olawale from Ondo State.

However, in the midst of all the upsets, the Amassiani brothers from Abuja, Chidubem and Chibuike, the top seeds in the Boys 12 and Boys 10, posted decisive wins against their opponents. Chidubem beat Farouq Olowoporoku 9-0 in the Boys 12 while Chibuike defeated Tade Agunbiade by the same score in the Boys 10. According to the International Tennis Academy, organisers of the championship, all the semifinal places will be decided Thursday with the semifinals and grand finale taking place on Friday and Saturday respectively.

 

