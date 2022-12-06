SAPIEM Scandal: NBA, BOB draw battle lines as Bar President, Mikyau, boycots ceremony over Olanipekun

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The face off between the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Chairman of the Body of Benchers (BOB), Chief Wole Olanipekun Tuesday got messier as the President of the Bar, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) refused to attend the Call to Bar ceremony which was held in Abuja.

The Call to Bar ceremony is the official admission into the Nigerian Bar, by law students who passed the Bar’s Final examination at the Law School.

The BOB is, however, saddled with the obligation of admitting the qualified lawyers into the Nigerian Bar.

The BOB comprises of justices and lawyers.

New Telegraph had reported on Monday that the NBA wrote to the Chairman of the Benchers, Olanipekun to step aside from presiding over the ceremony over alleged professional misconduct levelled against his firm.

The Bar had called on the Vice Chairman, Justice Mary Odili (rtd) to take over the leadership of the body and consequently preside over the ceremony.

However, the NBA’s letter was not considered, as Olanipekun had presided over the Call to Bar ceremony which took place at the Body of Benchers headquarters in Abuja.

The ceremony started Monday and is billed to end today.

