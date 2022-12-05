Sapiem Scandal: NBA seeks to stop Olanipekun from presiding over Call to Bar ceremony 

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has once again called on Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) to step down as the Chairman of Body of Benchers (BOB) over allegations of professional misconduct involving a former staff member in his chamber, Ms Adekunbi Ogunde.

The BOB is responsible for admission of successful law students into the Nigerian Bar.

The Call to Bar for August Bar Part Two successful candidates has been scheduled to be held on Tuesday, December 6 and Wednesday, December 7 at the headquarters of the Body in Abuja.

The Bar is, however, calling on Olanipekun to recuse himself from presiding over the ceremony, while it called on the Vice Chairman, Justice Mary Odili (rtd) to take up the responsibility.

The position of the Bar was contained in a letter signed by its President, Yakubu Mikyau (SAN) and addressed to Olanipekun, a copy of which was obtained in Abuja by New Telegraph on Monday.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...