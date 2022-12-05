News

Sapiem Scandal: NBA seeks to stop Olanipekun from presiding over Call to Bar ceremony 

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has once again called on Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) to step down as the Chairman of Body of Benchers (BOB) over allegations of professional misconduct involving a former staff member in his chamber, Ms Adekunbi Ogunde.

The BOB is responsible for admission of successful law students into the Nigerian Bar.

The Call to Bar for August Bar Part Two successful candidates has been scheduled to be held on Tuesday, December 6 and Wednesday, December 7 at the headquarters of the Body in Abuja.

The Bar is, however, calling on Olanipekun to recuse himself from presiding over the ceremony, while it called on the Vice Chairman, Justice Mary Odili (rtd) to take up the responsibility.

The position of the Bar was contained in a letter signed by its President, Yakubu Mikyau (SAN) and addressed to Olanipekun, a copy of which was obtained in Abuja by New Telegraph on Monday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Health workers fault Abia’s salary committee

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Abia State Health Workers have questioned the rationale behind the state government setting up a committee to look into the salary arrears owed to them.   The workers said that they are not comfortable with the government’s decision to set up a committee on their arrears of salary as the amount they are owed and […]
News

Africa gets $13 billion relief from Afreximbank- Oramah

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

  President of Afreximbank, Cairo, Prof. Benedict Oramah, has described the African Continental Free Trade Zone Agreement, (AfCFTA) as a new normal which will change the face of trade across the African continent. He said following the collapse of commodity prices in 2015 and the consequent recession in many African countries, Afrexim disbursed $6 billion […]
News

EFCC Moves Obiano to Abuja after Arrest in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has moved former Anambra Governor, Mr Willie Obiano to Abuja after he was arrested in Lagos on Thursday night. The spokesperson for the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos. “The ex-governor was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica