Sapiem Scandal: Why we did not act on NBA’s letter against Olanipekun – BoB

The Body of Benchers (BoB) yesterday gave reasons why it did not act on a letter written by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) calling on the Chairman of the Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), to recuse himself over alleged professional misconduct. The Body, in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, frowned at the use of social media by the NBA to circulate official sensitive documents of in-house communication among members of the body It said the letter was not debated at the body’s December 5 meeting meant to finalise arrangements for the Call to Bar ceremonies because it (the letter) was delivered late at the BOB headquarters in Abuja.

It added that members did not consider the issue, when it was raised by the NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau because they were not in receipt of the letter and the Chairman, to whom it was directed, was not afforded the opportunity to respond to the letter before the NBA President brought it up.

In the statement issued by BOB’s Secretary, Daniel Tela, it was stated that apart from the fact that the NBA’S letter was addressed personally to its Chairman, it was not an item on the agenda of the meeting which had been scheduled since November 14. It added that the letter, had been published on the social media before it was received at the BOB headquarters at exactly 9:32 am on December 5, the day of the meeting, hence, it was not ripe for discussion. The statement reads in part: “It is on record that the media, (print and social me-dia) has been agog with the reports regarding the call by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for the Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) not to preside over the Call to Bar ceremonies. “This widely circulated call has saturated the media space from Sunday, 4th December, 2022 till now.

“At the meeting of the Body of Benchers held on Monday 5th December, 2022, which notice was given on 14th November, 2022, the sole item for discussion was the consideration of the report of the screening committee of the Body, preparatory to the Call to Bar ceremonies. “The report was duly considered and approved. “Under the AOB, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association informed members that he had written a letter to the Chairman of the Body to which the Chairman stated that although, he had not read the letter as it was not yet brought to his attention, he was aware of the fact that it had already been circulated in the media, particularly the social media.” “It was therefore, resolved that the matter be taken at the emergency meeting of the Body scheduled to take place in January 2023 at a date to be communicated to members.

