Sapiem Scandal: Why we did not act on NBA’s letter against Olanipekun – BoB

The Body of Benchers (BoB) Friday gave reasons why it did not act on a letter written by Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) calling on the Chairman of the Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) to recuse himself over alleged professional misconduct.

The Body in a statement issued in Abuja frowned at the use of social media by the NBA to circulate official sensitive documents of in-house communication among members of the body.

It said the letter was not debated at the body’s December 5 meeting meant to finalise arrangements for the Call to Bar ceremonies because it (the letter) was delivered late at the BOB headquarters in Abuja.

It added that members did not consider the issue, when it was raised by Maikyau because they were not in receipt of the letter and the Chairman, to whom it was directed, was not afforded the opportunity to respond to the letter before the NBA President brought it up.

 

