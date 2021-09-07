S’Arabia cut production to accommodate Nigeria’s crude oil – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Said Arabia has been kind to the country on several occasions by cutting oil production to the international market in order to accommodate Nigeria.

The President made this disclosure Tuesday while playing host to the Saudi Arabian Minister of Foreign Affairs, HRH Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud at the Presidential Villa.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said with Nigeria’s large population and infrastructural deficit, the country needed all the revenue she could get from oil, a mainstay of the economy, “and Saudi Arabia has been very kind to us, making sacrifice by reducing production to accommodate us a number of times.”

He noted that the relationship between the two countries has been very strong, “and dates back in time, both at the personal and national levels.”

He described the relationship between the two countries as long and steadfast.

Al-Saud brought greetings from King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al-Saud, saying the Kingdom appreciates the relationship with Nigeria, “which dates back 61 years, and we want to strengthen it even further.”

The two countries, he said, have good prospects both economically and politically, not just among the leaders, but also the people.

“There’s still a lot we can do together,” the Prince submitted.

