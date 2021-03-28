News

S’Arabia daily COVID-19 cases climb back above 500

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Daily coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia have risen above 500 for the first time since October and the health ministry on Saturday blamed the increase on gatherings and laxity in complying with preventive measures such as social distancing.
The Gulf state recorded 510 new infections on Friday and 502 on Saturday to take its total tally to 387,794 cases with 6,643 deaths. More than 200 of the cases were in the capital Riyadh, reports Reuters.
The kingdom had seen daily infections fall to below 100 in January from a peak of more than 4,000 in June.
Authorities last week expanded COVID-19 vaccinations to all citizens and residents aged 16 and above.
Starting mid-May, unvaccinated workers at food outlets, public transport, gyms and salons would be required to take a PCR test every week.
Saudi Arabia in January postponed the end of a ban on travel for its citizens and full reopening of entry points to May 17.
In February, it suspended entry for non-citizens from 20 states with the exception of diplomats and medical practitioners.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG reduces arrival time at airport to 90 minutes

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has reviewed the arrival time for domestic air travel from three hours to one and a half hours.   Sirika said in his verified twitter handle that: “My colleagues and I have reviewed passenger facilitation at our airports, consequently I am happy to announce that, henceforth, travellers are to […]
News

PDP To APC: Spate of insecurity in Nigeria worrisome

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) saidthe spate of insecurityin the country was worrisome, noting that kidnappingsand wantonkillings by bandits have become daily occurrence.     The PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that in the last five years, innocent Nigerians have either been gruesomely murdered or kidnapped for ransom. […]
News Top Stories

Implosion looms in PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), may implode unless leaders of the party rally round to rescue the ship from drifting.   This is coming barely 10 months to the party’s elective national convention where new leadership of the party will be elected. It was gathered that the Prince Uche Secondus-led National […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica