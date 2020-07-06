News

S’Arabia makes masks mandatory, bans gatherings during Hajj

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Saudi Arabia has drastically curtailed the pilgrimage amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying that only a few thousand who reside in the country could perform the Hajj, scheduled for July ending.
The kingdom on Monday said all the intending pilgrims in 2020 Hajj must wear face masks at all times, while workers would ensure no overcrowding or gatherings take place during the pilgrimage.
Saudi Arabia’s Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (SaudiCDC) released a list of instructions for pilgrims and workers to follow, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
According to the list, space of one-and-a-half metres between each pilgrim must be observed during prayers or other rituals, at restaurants, or inside tents.
People will not be allowed to touch the Kaaba, the cube-shaped, black-clad shrine at Makkah’s Grand Mosque.
Pilgrims usually walk around the Kabaa several times during the Hajj.
Pilgrims are banned from sharing personal items such as clothes, phones, and towels.
Buses transporting pilgrims from one holy site to another must be occupied at 50-per-cent capacity, as each pilgrim will be assigned the same seat throughout the Hajj.
Also, at restaurants, only pre-packaged meals would be available as well as single-use bottles filled with water from the holy Zamzam well.
Saudi Arabia banned pilgrims from outside the kingdom in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The kingdom has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Arab world, with more than 200,000 infections.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Reps summon Industry Minister, SON mgt over six years’ unaudited accounts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has summoned the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Adeniyi Adebayo and the management of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON). They are to appear before the committee on Friday, June 26. The committee issued the summons after the unanimous adoption of a motion by Hon. […]
News

Salary: Niger uncovers 11,000 ghost workers, saves N672m monthly

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

F ollowing its screening exercise to ensure that it meets up with the payment of its workers, Niger State government yesterday said it has discovered over 11,000 ghost workers in the state and would be saving N672 million monthly.   The government said millions of naira were also traced to fictitious salary earners in the […]
News Top Stories

Defection: Nothing attractive in APC –PDP Govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

•Say Bello’s claim diversionary   Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have said there is nothing attractive in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to warrant any of them defecting to the party. The governors were reacting to an allegation by the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello that about 10 PDP […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: