S’Arabia: Ramadan will be 30 days

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Suleiman Al Manea, member of the Saudi Council of Senior Scholars and adviser at the Royal Court, has said that this year Ramadan will be 30 days, Al Shorouq Online reported Saturday.
It means that Eid Al-Fitr will be observed on May 13, according to astronomical calculations.
This marks the first time Saudi announces the date of the Islamic calendar using astronomic technology rather than the traditional visual sighting of the moon.
Al Manea called on those who seek to observe the end of Ramadan by sighting the new moon to continue to do so.
Saudi marked the start of Ramadan on April 13. Both the start and end of the Muslim holy month are decided by the sighting of the new moon which determines if it is 29 or 30 days long, reports
www.middleeastmonitor.com.

