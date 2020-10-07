Metro & Crime

Saraki bankrolls medical expenses of ailing Ex- photo Editor

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Comment(0)

Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has bankrolled the medical expenses of an Ilorin- based veteran journalist, Alhaji Ibrahim Salami.
Salami, a former photo journalist with The Herald and later photo editor of the National Pilot newspaper, is billed for a leg surgery at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).
Both the Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and National League of Veteran Journalists ( NALVEJ) in the state have expressed their gratitude to Saraki for coming to the aid of one of their members.
The NUJ in a statement by its Chairman, Umar AbdulWahab and Secretary, Tayo Ayanda said: “It is with deep sense of appreciation that we write you this letter on behalf of the State Working Committee and entire members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kwara State Council to express our sincere gratitude to you for footing the medical bill of one of our veterans and former Head of Photography Department, National Pilot Newspaper, Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Salami.
“Your Excellency, we received with great joy the news of your release of the sum of N250.000 for the leg surgery of ailing Salami, an ace photo journalist with many years of experience.
“We shall forever remain grateful to your Excellency for your usual demonstration of love and humanitarian gestures not only to journalists but also the people of Kwara.”
In its own appreciation letter signed by its Chairman, Alhaji Tunde Akanbi and Secretary, Alhaji Mudasiru Adewuyi, NALVEJ stated: “The National League of Veteran Journalists, Kwara state Council, hereby appreciates Your Excellency’s kind gesture for the release of N250,000 for the leg surgery of one of our members, Alhaji Ibrahim Salami.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Traditional worshippers, Muslims clash over corpse of suicide victim

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

There was mild drama Tuesday in Sagamu, Ogun State, as some traditional worshippers attempted to seize the corpse of a 32-year-old man who committed suicide. The deceased, Muhammed Jamiu, who was described as an electrician and a father of one, reportedly committed suicide in his room at Yakubu Habibu Street, Agura, Sabo, Sagamu on Monday […]
Metro & Crime

End police brutality, Oyo CP warns officers; receives six donated vans

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr Joe Enwonwu, Tuesday warned his men against the practice of brutality and disregard for rule of law and fundamental human rights of the civilians they are being paid to protect. The police boss said this at the Agodi Area Command, Idi Ape, Ibadan where he addressed his men following […]
Metro & Crime

Mourners defy COVID-19 protocols as Kashamu buried in Ijebu-Igbo

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

*Abiodun, Amosun, others pay last respects Ijebu-Igbo, the headquarters of Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, stood still on Sunday as the remains of Senator Buruji Kashamu were committed to mother earth.   Kashamu, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in 2019, died on Saturday following complications reportedly arising from coronavirus.   The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: