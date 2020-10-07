Saraki bankrolls medical expenses of ailing Ex- photo Editor

Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has bankrolled the medical expenses of an Ilorin- based veteran journalist, Alhaji Ibrahim Salami.

Salami, a former photo journalist with The Herald and later photo editor of the National Pilot newspaper, is billed for a leg surgery at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

Both the Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and National League of Veteran Journalists ( NALVEJ) in the state have expressed their gratitude to Saraki for coming to the aid of one of their members.

The NUJ in a statement by its Chairman, Umar AbdulWahab and Secretary, Tayo Ayanda said: “It is with deep sense of appreciation that we write you this letter on behalf of the State Working Committee and entire members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kwara State Council to express our sincere gratitude to you for footing the medical bill of one of our veterans and former Head of Photography Department, National Pilot Newspaper, Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Salami.

“Your Excellency, we received with great joy the news of your release of the sum of N250.000 for the leg surgery of ailing Salami, an ace photo journalist with many years of experience.

“We shall forever remain grateful to your Excellency for your usual demonstration of love and humanitarian gestures not only to journalists but also the people of Kwara.”

In its own appreciation letter signed by its Chairman, Alhaji Tunde Akanbi and Secretary, Alhaji Mudasiru Adewuyi, NALVEJ stated: “The National League of Veteran Journalists, Kwara state Council, hereby appreciates Your Excellency’s kind gesture for the release of N250,000 for the leg surgery of one of our members, Alhaji Ibrahim Salami.”

Like this: Like Loading...