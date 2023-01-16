News

Saraki condemns attack on CUPP's spokesman's home

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has condemned the attack by some gunmen on the home of Mr. Ikenga Ugochinyere, the spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) located in Akokwa, Ideato Local Government Area of Imo State.

Saraki in a statement from his media office noted that while media reports stated that the compound was set ablaze and some residents were shot leading to the death of Ugochinyere’s uncle, the situation which looked like a targeted attack on the home of a candidate in the coming elections was a sad commentary  on the nation’s democracy.

The statement reads: “Coming a few weeks to the general elections and given the recent experiences of the CUPP spokesman and House of Representatives candidate of our great party, the PDP, Ikenga Ugochinyere, there is the general belief that the attack is politically motivated and that those who want to return the nation’s democracy to the dark era are at work.

“I call on the security agencies in Imo State to ensure they get to the bottom of these attacks and unveil the perpetrators and their sponsors while also ensuring they face the wrath of the law.”

 

