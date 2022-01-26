Top Stories

Saraki declares presidential aspiration on Facebook

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki on Wednesday joined the growing ranks of those jostling to replace President Muhammadu Buhari when he ends his tour of duty on May 29, 2023.

Saraki is the second former Senate President to throw his hat in the ring. Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, had earlier declared his ambition, which is gaining traction nationwide.

Saraki’s declaration is also coming after those of some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi; Senate Chip Whip and former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu; and former Imo State, Governor Rochas Okorocha.

The former Kwara State Governor said he has a strong record of delivering on his mandate and experience in making tough decisions.

Saraki, born on December 19, 1962, is the son of Second Republic Senator, late Dr. Olusola Saraki.

He was first elected into the Senate in 2011 and emerged Senate President in 2015.

On his official Facebook page, Saraki said: “Earlier, I replied to a follower of mine on Twitter who like thousands of you has been clamouring for a united front to #RescueNigeria.

“As we prepare for the journey ahead, I hope we can all join hands to get the ticket of our great party, PDP, and build a nation that works for all of us.

“Join me to make our communities safer and provide real opportunities for you and your families. I have a strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions.

“Let’s build a new Nigeria that works for EVERYONE!”

 

