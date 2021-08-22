News

Saraki, Gana canvas for unity in Kogi PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki and former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prof. Jerry Gana have emphasised unity and internal democracy as short route for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to regain power in Kogi State. PDP lost the state to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015, but Saraki and Gana who spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja on Saturday, said disunity among party members is the easiest way to rig them out during elections. Saraki who was the Chairman of the occasion, regretted that PDP in Kogi State has witnessed changes in fortunes since 2015, but added that the meeting was a strong message to leaders and supporters that the party is ready to regain power. “PDP is the landlord in Kogi State.

We know that PDP was robbed of victory. You should set aside your differences for the interest of the PDP,” the former Senate President advised. Gana who was guest speaker, urged them to declare “Operation deliver your Ward” in the next governorship election. The former minister advised PDP members in Kogi State not yield to intimidation and make internal democracy their watch word.

“Ensure that the primaries for selection of candidates are free, fair, transparent and credible; don’t impose candidate on the people. Internal democracy must the respected,” he said. He decried what he described as the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, both at federal and state levels, adding that the misery index in Nigeria is the worst in Africa. Gana said: “The level of indebtedness in the past few years is such that every Nigerian is now in debt, even children yet to the born. The naira is perhaps one of the most useless currencies in Africa today. I have never seen this level of corruption as we have today. In fact, the level of corruption makes the PDP government look like angels because corruption is now a thousand

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Madison Dalmaso is All About Empowering Others on a New Level

Posted on Author Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Money is often confused with being the measure of wealth. While not always true, money can be instrumental to success because once people attain wealth, it is easier to pay bills. Furthermore, they will no longer have to go into debt to afford their lifestyle. Of course, personal growth requires discipline—eventually, the results that […]
News

Abia PDP Rep defects to APC

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 A member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives, Hon. Samuel Onuigbo, has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The former chairman of the House Committee on Climate Change, announced his defection to the APC in a letter read at yesterday’s plenary by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila. Onuigbo, who […]
News

Military: Intelligence, govt support facilitated release of Katsina children

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Nigerian Military has attributed  the successful rescue of Katsina school children, to heightened intelligence and professionalism on the path of troops. Apart from intels, the military identified support by authorities and locals as key facilitators. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), made the disclosure, Thursday, at an operational briefing held at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica