Saraki, Gana canvas for unity in Kogi PDP

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki and former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prof. Jerry Gana have emphasised unity and internal democracy as short route for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to regain power in Kogi State. PDP lost the state to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015, but Saraki and Gana who spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja on Saturday, said disunity among party members is the easiest way to rig them out during elections. Saraki who was the Chairman of the occasion, regretted that PDP in Kogi State has witnessed changes in fortunes since 2015, but added that the meeting was a strong message to leaders and supporters that the party is ready to regain power. “PDP is the landlord in Kogi State.

We know that PDP was robbed of victory. You should set aside your differences for the interest of the PDP,” the former Senate President advised. Gana who was guest speaker, urged them to declare “Operation deliver your Ward” in the next governorship election. The former minister advised PDP members in Kogi State not yield to intimidation and make internal democracy their watch word.

“Ensure that the primaries for selection of candidates are free, fair, transparent and credible; don’t impose candidate on the people. Internal democracy must the respected,” he said. He decried what he described as the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, both at federal and state levels, adding that the misery index in Nigeria is the worst in Africa. Gana said: “The level of indebtedness in the past few years is such that every Nigerian is now in debt, even children yet to the born. The naira is perhaps one of the most useless currencies in Africa today. I have never seen this level of corruption as we have today. In fact, the level of corruption makes the PDP government look like angels because corruption is now a thousand

