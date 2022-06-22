Saraki lauds Navy in combating Crime, piracy at Gulf of Guinea

The Minister of Transport, Senator Gbemisola Saraki has extolled the Nigerian Navy in fighting in piracy and crimes at the Gulf of Guinea.

Saraki made the statement on Tuesday ( yesterday), during the World Hydrographic Day, themed; Hydrography: Contributing to the United Nations Ocean Decade, held at the Admiralty Conference centre, Naval Dockyard Limited, Lagos.

She said, ” As we are in celebratory mood, let me seize this opportunity to celebrate the success of our nation in combatting piracy and crimes at sea in the Gulf of Guinea and our own territorial waters.

“Today marks 5 months of zero attack. This is the first time in 28 years that there has been no attack. This is a feat being duly recognized by the International Maritime Bureau.

“This celebration of Hydrography Day is as much about the work and responsibilities of our Navy as it is about the geographical landscape of our waters.

“For a nation like ours, with 853 Kilometers of coastline, hydrography is both an economic and a national security issue. ”

She passionately pointed out inclusion of more women in Hydrography, “Like other science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) Fields.

“Hydrography has traditionally seen low rates of female participation. It is my hope that in your pursuit of excellence, you will begin to promote and include women in hydrography daily as well.

“Hydrography’ is the key driver of ocean science studies and depicts the physical features of the ocean, and that is the starting point for any meaningful understanding of the world oceans.

“It is this knowledge that enables us to better manage our ocean’s assets and deliver economic and environment solutions to the maritime public and stakeholders across Nigeria.”

Earlier, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral, Awwal Gambo considered this year’s theme as apt, “This is due to the indispensability of hydrographic data in ocean scientific researches. We must appreciate our collective efforts towards the development of hydrography in Nigeria.

“It is worthy of note that the Nigerian Navy recently commenced the first indigenous systematic survey of Nigeria’s coastal and offshore waters.

” This marked the beginning of systematic study of Nigeria’s waters and the campaign would be sustained until our entire offshore waters are completely surveyed.

“Pertinently, knowledge of the physical properties of the environment would be used, not only for nautical charts production, but also to aid Federal Government towards policy formulation that would reverse the cycle of decline in Nigeria’s ocean health.”

According to him, “These hydrographic data would assist relevant agencies to delineate critical marine protected and potential deep sea mining areas.

” These would further position Nigeria on the right part towards improved national economic growth developmen and security.”

