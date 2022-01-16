Body & Soul

Saraki, Mohammed: Gaining acclaim at global level

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Saraki, Mohammed: Gaining acclaim at global level

It appears certain to be the beginning of blessed year for the women folk. They are getting appointed to dignified top positions in the world. Last Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) Foundation appointed Toyin Saraki as the inaugural WHO Foundation Ambassador for Global Health.

 

The wife of ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki, is a global health advocate and Founder-President of Wellbeing Foundation Africa. WHO Foundation’s CEO, Anil Soni, hailed her decades of work dedicated to women and children’s health and empowerment. Soni highlighted Saraki’s tireless commitment to improving global health through her advocacy work.

 

He said: “Her energy and deep commitment to educating, advocating and fundraising on behalf of WHO Foundation’s mission, will make a critical difference to global health initiatives. “Her ambassadorship will enable us to power the vital work of WHO through the triple billion goals for a fairer and more equitable world”, he said.

 

In response, Mrs. Saraki said she was honoured to become the inaugural ambassador. She called the WHO body a force for good in the global health ecosystem, driving change to overcome pressing global health challenges. “I look forward to working with the foundation to propel one of the world’s most influential global health initiatives forward,” She noted.

 

Mrs. Saraki, is the founder/president of ‘The Well-being Foundation Africa’, (WBFA) and wife of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki. The newly appointed ambassador is expected to resume her duties this week at the third meeting of the Independent Advisory Group (IAG) in Johannesburg, South Africa, where they will focus on the work of the World Health Organization in Africa in the context of the WHO’s 13th General Program of Work.

 

Mrs Saraki has been an advocate for women and children’s health and empowerment. She spent the last two decades advocating for reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health and the need to end gender-based violence and discrimination in communities in Sub-Saharan Africa. She leads the Nigeria CSO’s Primary Health Care Revitalisation Support Coalition.

 

She also served as the Inaugural Global Goodwill Ambassador for the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) 2014- 2020, and she is a Johns Hopkins Women Advocates for Vaccine Access Champion, amongst other roles. Similarly, Nigeria’s Amina Mohammed, a former Minister of Environment, has been re-appointed United Nations, UN’s Deputy Secretary-General. UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, disclosed the re-appointment in a statement that the former Minister would continue in her role during his second term.

 

“Ms. Mohammed’s leadership helped advance the conceptual shift from the UN that memberstates called for in adopting the Sustainable Development Goals.

 

“Over the last five years, the United Nations Sustainable Development Group was strengthened to enhance global leadership and oversight for development and the United Nations established a strengthened United Nations Resident Coordinator system as the foundation of a more effective development system,” the UN said in a statement. Prior to her appointment, Ms. Mohammed served as Minister of Environment of the Federal Republic of Nigeria where she steered the country’s efforts on climate action and efforts to protect the natural environment. Ms. Mohammed first joined the United Nations in 2012 as Special Adviser to former Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon with the responsibility for post-2015 development planning. She led the process that resulted in global agreement around the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the creation of the Sustainable Development Goals. Ms. Mohammed began her career working on the design of schools and clinics in Nigeria.

 

She served as an advocate focused on increasing access to education and other social services, before moving into the public sector, where she rose to the position of adviser to four successive Presidents on poverty, public sector reform, and sustainable development. Ms. Mohammed has been conferred with several honorary doctorates and has served as an adjunct professor, lecturing on international development.

 

The recipient of various global awards, Ms. Mohammed has served on numerous international advisory boards and panels. She is the mother of six children and has two grandchildren.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Poshglow Skincare in winning spree with three awards

Posted on Author Reporter

  Awards are best given to those who truly deserve it, but there have been proliferations of awards in our clime. Outstandingly, Poshglow Skincare and its Chief Executive Officer, Omotoyinbo Folashade has carted three awards. The awards were from Creative Faith Academy, where Poshglow won in the Best Beauty brand category. The Southern Youth Assembly […]
Body & Soul

Workout routine: How I keep fit at 71, by Charly Boy

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

There have been many tales about Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly boy’ s youthful looks. Some of the juicy gists are that because he portrays the voodoo character in Charlyboy personality, then he must have taken some spiritual cleansing that keeps him young.   Others have been led to believe the gossip that he […]
Body & Soul

Beauty hacks that works

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Good looks are everything. Good looks are what attract people to you. Soft skin, pearly white smiles, great smell, clean clothes, neat hair dos etc.   Even if your job entails dirt, dust, grease and smoke, at the end of the day, you just don’t head home, you take off your filthy over alls and […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica