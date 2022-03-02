Saraki: Nigeria needs competent, credible leader for its salvation

Ahead of the much awaited 2023 polls occasioned by the need to produce credible leaders at all levels, the Bukola Saraki for President Campaign Organisation Committee yesterday said Nigeria requires a formidable, competent and patriotic citizen to take it out of the woods of current misfortunes.

The organisation’s Technical Committee Chairman, Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, said in Sokoto on Monday that the country was in dire need of a credible and com- petent leader that would salvage it from the present mess. “We need a patriot with resilience and responsive leadership that is committed to serve Nigeria.”

Agbo, a former chairman of the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State also noted that Nigeria was caged and under an emergency situation that needed a hardworking leader to rescue it from the unhealthy situation. He told party supporters who gathered at the state secretariat in Sokoto for briefing that the team was in Sokoto to meet with the PDP family.

