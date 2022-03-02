News

Saraki: Nigeria needs competent, credible leader for its salvation

Ahead of the much awaited 2023 polls occasioned by the need to produce credible leaders at all levels, the Bukola Saraki for President Campaign Organisation Committee yesterday said Nigeria requires a formidable, competent and patriotic citizen to take it out of the woods of current misfortunes.

The organisation’s Technical Committee Chairman, Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, said in Sokoto on Monday that the country was in dire need of a credible and com- petent leader that would salvage it from the present mess. “We need a patriot with resilience and responsive leadership that is committed to serve Nigeria.”

Agbo, a former chairman of the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State also noted that Nigeria was caged and under an emergency situation that needed a hardworking leader to rescue it from the unhealthy situation. He told party supporters who gathered at the state secretariat in Sokoto for briefing that the team was in Sokoto to meet with the PDP family.

 

News

Several people dead as blazes ravage US states

Posted on Author Reporter

  Several people have been killed in wildfires in the US, where tens of thousands have been told to flee their homes as firefighters battle dozens of major blazes across large parts of California and its neighbouring state of Oregon. There, its governor, Kate Brown, has said hundreds of homes have been destroyed and the […]
News

Okowa sets up panel on collapsed church building

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, is not taking the collapsed church saga in the state last Tuesday lightly as he has constituted a panel of inquiry to determine the cause of such collapse and furnish the state government with punitive recommendations with immediate effect. The storey building along the popular Okpanam Road in Oshimili […]
News Top Stories

Money laundering: Court sentences Maina’s son, Faisal, to 14 years imprisonment

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday convicted and sentenced the son of former Chairmanof thedefunctPensionReformTaskforceTeam, Abdulrasheed Maina, Faisal, to 14 years imprisonment. The Federal Government had put Faisal on trial on a three-count money laundering charge. Delivering judgement, the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, found Faisal guilty on three counts preferred against him. […]

