Saraki: Nigeria on wrong direction

A presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday lamented that Nigeria has nosedived into economic quagmire, following the statistical record about its economy. The former Senate President said he represents the capable hands in PDP who would be able to provide a new direction for the country.

He said PDP remains the only credible party that would truly rescue Nigeria from the plethora of challenges inhibiting its sustainable development. Saraki, who was in Asaba, Delta State, in continuation of his strategic consultation to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, said the PDP is the only alternative that would move Nigeria forward. He said the controversy trailing the consensus arrangement has gone to the zoning committee and they have done their report and forwarded it to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

 

