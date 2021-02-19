Politics

Saraki, PDP leaders visit IBB, Abdulsalami

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

… Says Nigerians must unite to overcome insecurity

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has called on Nigerians to shelve political and ethnic differences and unite to overcome the insecurity challenges facing the country.

He said this when members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation Committee visited Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger State to commiserate with him over the abduction of students by gunmen in the state.

According to him: “The security challenges bedevilling some parts of the country call for national concern and all hands must be on deck in addressing it.

“I tell you, without a secured country, there cannot be political parties and I call on Nigerians irrespective of their political, tribe and religious differences to come together in tackling insecurity.

“We are here to commiserate with the governor, government and people of Niger State on the recent event abduction of school children and those that lost their lives.

“Despite our political differences, the first thing we should think about is Nigeria, as leaders, we must come together and save the country.

“Let us put our heads together as the security threat is enormous and it should not be politicised and find a lasting solution.”

He further condemned the recent abduction of school students at Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Saraki noted that it was the responsibility of the ruling party and government to lead and come together with discussion and collaboration to tackle the menace.

“People who are kidnapped are not asked whether they belong to PDP or APC, this event affects everybody, therefore, it needs a collective effort,” he added.

Earlier, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello commended the PDP for identifying with the state and said that without Nigeria, there cannot be a political party, adding the peace of the country should come first before political platform

The committee had earlier visited former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The former Senate President was accompanied by Dr Mu’azu Aliyu, Ibrahim Shettima, Ibrahim Dankwanbo, Sen. Liyel Imoke, former governors of Niger, Kastina, Gombe, Cross River states and Mulikat Akanbi, former House Leader, House of Representatives.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Crisis rocks Niger APC as stakeholders sack Chairman, 2 others

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

*Embattled Chairman: ‘They are jokers’ The crisis brewing in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Niger State chapter has taken a new dimension as stakeholders within the party removed the Chairman, Alhaji Jibrin Imam, the Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Liman and Treasurer, Dr. Shafi Abdulsalami. But in a swift reaction, the Chairman, Alhaji Jibrin Imam described those […]
Politics

Bayelsa: Tribunal upholds Diri’s election

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja and Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

..as Deputy Gov. dedicates ruling victory to God, judiciary The Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja Saturday upheld the election of Governor Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor of Bayelsa State. The Tribunal consequently dismissed the petition filed by the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and its candidate […]
Politics

Kashamu: Passage of a man loved by his people

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

The death of Senator Buruji Kashamu last Saturday may have badly hit the depth of politics and philanthropy in Ogun State. WALE ELEGBEDE writes on the life and times of a man widely referred to as the ‘Authority’ in political circle Senator Buruji Kashamu’s huge physical frame captured all about him. Just as his outlook […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica