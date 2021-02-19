Saraki, PDP leaders visit IBB, Abdulsalami

… Says Nigerians must unite to overcome insecurity

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has called on Nigerians to shelve political and ethnic differences and unite to overcome the insecurity challenges facing the country.

He said this when members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation Committee visited Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger State to commiserate with him over the abduction of students by gunmen in the state.

According to him: “The security challenges bedevilling some parts of the country call for national concern and all hands must be on deck in addressing it.

“I tell you, without a secured country, there cannot be political parties and I call on Nigerians irrespective of their political, tribe and religious differences to come together in tackling insecurity.

“We are here to commiserate with the governor, government and people of Niger State on the recent event abduction of school children and those that lost their lives.

“Despite our political differences, the first thing we should think about is Nigeria, as leaders, we must come together and save the country.

“Let us put our heads together as the security threat is enormous and it should not be politicised and find a lasting solution.”

He further condemned the recent abduction of school students at Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Saraki noted that it was the responsibility of the ruling party and government to lead and come together with discussion and collaboration to tackle the menace.

“People who are kidnapped are not asked whether they belong to PDP or APC, this event affects everybody, therefore, it needs a collective effort,” he added.

Earlier, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello commended the PDP for identifying with the state and said that without Nigeria, there cannot be a political party, adding the peace of the country should come first before political platform

The committee had earlier visited former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The former Senate President was accompanied by Dr Mu’azu Aliyu, Ibrahim Shettima, Ibrahim Dankwanbo, Sen. Liyel Imoke, former governors of Niger, Kastina, Gombe, Cross River states and Mulikat Akanbi, former House Leader, House of Representatives.

Like this: Like Loading...