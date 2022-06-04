News Top Stories

Saraki replies Tinubu, says ‘I’ll oppose Muslim/Muslim ticket again

The immediate past Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has responded to the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who accused him of scuttling his ambition to become the running mate of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. Saraki in a statement he issued on Friday stated that he opposed moves to foist a Muslim-Muslim presidency on Nigeria in 2014 in the national interest. The former Kwara State governor added that he believed Nigeria was bigger than anybody’s ambition, including that of Tinubu.

The statement signed by the head of his Media Officer, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu came in the aftermath of a speech by Tinubu in Abeokuta on Thursday claiming that Saraki and others opposed his desire to be running mate to President Mohammadu Buhari in the 2015 elections, noted that he would oppose any plan that would cause a religious crisis in a multi-religious country like Nigeria. “When I and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014 stood against having a Muslim-Muslim ticket, it was not a decision targeted at any individual or group but one taken in the national interest.”

He said. Clarifying further, he said, “Asiwaju knows this and he is just being mischievous by presenting this decision as something aimed at stopping his ambition. My stance is based on the fact that such a ticket is not good for the unity of the country and will further accentuate one of our fault lines.

 

