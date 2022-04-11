News

Saraki: There is need for PDP to get a consensus candidate

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki, has said that there is a need for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to get a consensus candidate among the aspirants  in the forthcoming presidential election if the party wants to take over power from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking with journalists Monday in Yenagoa after a closed-door meeting with Governor Douye Diri alongside his co-aspirants, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State, Saraki said that as an opposition party, the PDP cannot wrest power from the APC if it is not united.

Describing the PDP as the only hope to rebuild and reposition the country, the former Senate president noted that Nigeria was in bad shape and needed to be salvaged from the bad governance of the APC.

“We are here to intimate the governor on our efforts to have a consensus candidate.  As you all know, three of us have indicated interest to run on the platform of the PDP.

“The country, despite the propaganda of the APC, is in a very bad shape. It is only the PDP that can rebuild it and give it the direction that it needs. To do that, we talk about the country not being united. You cannot lead the country when you are not united.

“We all have individual ambitions but what we have come to accept and believe in is that the interest of Nigeria is far bigger than individual interests. Our appeal to Nigerians is that we feel your pains, the hardship and insecurity. That is why our ambition is to return this country to PDP and make your lives better.”

In his remarks, the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri urged the PDP to forge a united front if the party wants to win the forthcoming election.

Diri insisted that the party must not be factionalised as a result of individual ambitions, but rather come together to pursue the common purpose of winning the 2023 presidential election.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

