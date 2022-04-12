News Top Stories

Saraki: There is need for PDP to get a consensus candidate

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, YENAGOA Comment(0)

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki, has said that there is a need for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to get a consensus candidate among the aspirants in the forthcoming presidential election if the party wants to take over power from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking with journalists yesterday in Yenagoa after a closed-door meeting with Governor Douye Diri alongside his co-aspirants, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State, Saraki said that as an opposition party, the PDP cannot wrest power from the APC if it is not united. Describing the PDP as the only hope to rebuild and reposition the country, the former Senate president noted that Nigeria was in bad shape and needed to be salvaged from the bad governance of the APC.

 

“We are here to intimate the governor on our efforts to have a consensus candidate. As you all know, three of us have indicated interest to run on the platform of the PDP. “The country, despite the propaganda of the APC, is in a very bad shape. It is only the PDP that can rebuild it and give it the direction that it needs.

To do that, we talk about the country not being united. You cannot lead the country when you are not united. “We all have individual ambitions but what we have come to accept and believe in is that the interest of Nigeria is far bigger than individual interests.

Our appeal to Nigerians is that we feel your pains, the hardship and insecurity.

That is why our ambition is to return this country to PDP and make your lives better.” In his remarks, the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri urged the PDP to forge a united front if the party wants to win the forthcoming election.

Diri insisted that the party must not be factionalised as a result of individual ambitions, but rather come together to pursue the common purpose of winning the 2023 presidential election.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Atiku: Nigerians suffer due to poor leadership

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has described year 2020 as dramatic, adding that it was by the grace of God that many survived to witness 2021. Atiku, in a New Year message, said Nigerians faced multi-faceted challenges on account of “lazy and uninspiring leadership from the government at the centre.” The former presidential candidate of the […]
News

Nigeria sues JP Morgan for $1.7bn over oil deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  A London court will on Wednesday begin to hear a lawsuit launched by Nigeria against U.S. bank JP Morgan Chase, claiming more than $1.7 billion for its role in a disputed 2011 oilfield deal. The civil suit filed in the English courts in 2017 relates to the purchase by energy majors Shell and Eni […]
News Top Stories

EFCC slams N2.9b fraud charge against Okorocha, others

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, ABUJA

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commi s s i on (EFCC) yesterday slammed a N2.9 billion fraud charges against former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.   Equally cited as Defendants in the charge included a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica