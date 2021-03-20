Saraki to Nigerians: Reject APC in 2023, vote PDP

The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has urged Nigerians to join forces with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023, to kick out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the national government. Senator Saraki, who was the former governor of Kwara State, said the opposition PDP would unleash new era prosperity on the country, through bold ideas and economic transformation.

Saraki, who was accompanied by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to commission the construction of the popular Direct Labour Agency (DLA) Road, the commissioning of the Government Primary School at the Junior Staff Quarters in Asaba, and graduation ceremony of PROJECT GEES, of the governor, said PDP would end the current economic quagmire. He said: “I consider myself lucky to be part of Delta State. Governor Okowa has brought good governance to the people. I am happy you have not let us (PDP) down.

“We are lucky to have you as governor. Give PDP the chance again in 2023, and you will see what this country will become within four years. PDP is a true definition of true federalism. He said in PDP, there is unity, sense of belonging and federal character that Nigeria has been yearning for. He blamed the insecurity, unemployment and disunity in the country on poor governance. Highly elated, Governor Okowa, who spoke glowingly about Saraki days as governor and Senate President, said more projects would be commissioned in due course.

