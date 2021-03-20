News

Saraki to Nigerians: Reject APC in 2023, vote PDP

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has urged Nigerians to join forces with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023, to kick out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the national government. Senator Saraki, who was the former governor of Kwara State, said the opposition PDP would unleash new era prosperity on the country, through bold ideas and economic transformation.

Saraki, who was accompanied by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to commission the construction of the popular Direct Labour Agency (DLA) Road, the commissioning of the Government Primary School at the Junior Staff Quarters in Asaba, and graduation ceremony of PROJECT GEES, of the governor, said PDP would end the current economic quagmire. He said: “I consider myself lucky to be part of Delta State. Governor Okowa has brought good governance to the people. I am happy you have not let us (PDP) down.

“We are lucky to have you as governor. Give PDP the chance again in 2023, and you will see what this country will become within four years. PDP is a true definition of true federalism. He said in PDP, there is unity, sense of belonging and federal character that Nigeria has been yearning for. He blamed the insecurity, unemployment and disunity in the country on poor governance. Highly elated, Governor Okowa, who spoke glowingly about Saraki days as governor and Senate President, said more projects would be commissioned in due course.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG pledges to strengthen, reposition Niger Basin Authority

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe,

The Federal Government on Thursday assured the international community of its commitment towards the strengthening and repositioning of the Niger Basin Authority (NBA) New Telegraph’s checks revealed that Nigeria has been in the forefront of NBA’s activities, since it’s establishment many years ago, for the purpose of managing the water resources of about nine member […]
News

Tinubu to Obasanjo on Kashamu: Death inevitable, we need be kind to the dead

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has told former President Olusegun Obasanjo that since death is inevitable for all mortals, there was the need for the living to be kind to the dead. Tinubu spoke on Sunday in a statement he personally signed on the death […]
News

I didn’t siphon N368m from NECO, says ex-Registrar

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Former Acting Registrar, National Examinations Council (NECO), Abubakar Gana, has debunked allegations of siphoning N368, 875 million from funds generated during the June/ July 2018 examination  registration processes, levelled against him by an online platform.   In a statement signed by him and released to newsmen at the weekend, Gana maintained that the said embezzlement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica