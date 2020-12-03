Saraki to politicians: Let’s shelve our ambitions for now

News Top Stories

…laments insecurity, economic crisis, others

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has advised Nigerian politicians, irrespective of political parties, to shelve their individual ambitions for now and focus on how the nation could tackle the spate of insecurity, economic crisis, disunity and internal as well as external aggression facing it.

The former governor, who spoke at the inauguration of National Reconciliation and Strategic Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, yesterday, noted that it is only when there is a nation that somebody could aspire to govern. Saraki, who is Chairman of the six-member committee, which included former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim; former governor of Kastina State, Ibrahim Shema and his Cross River and Gombe counterparts, Liyel Imoke and Ibrahim Dankwambo respectively, as well as former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mulikat Akande-Adeola, said though “it is legitimate for politicians to have ambition, this is the time for us to push our ambition to the back.”

He advised that “the preoccupation of leaders now should be how to keep our country united, rebuild her institutions, defeat the forces seeking to pull her apart, rebuild the infrastructure, reposition it as a respected and responsible member of the international community, make the country truly serve the citizenry and inspire patriotism from them. “Any political party or politician not worried by these issues is not worth the ambition he or she is pursuing.

“We believe that nothing is more important at this point than Nigeria and our party. And it is obvious that the success of the PDP today is the only hope that Nigeria needs to survive and bounce fully back.” Saraki, who is also former governor of Kwara State, assured the PDP leadership that members of the committee were determined to give all that is necessary to get the task accomplished. He disclosed that even before the inauguration, members of the committee had started reaching out to aggrieved members of the party for reconciliation. “We had already been speaking and meeting with some of our governors who are central to the reconciliation.

“I am proud to note that PDP is still the best platform through which we can rebuild and unite Nigeria. “One indication about the significance of this party is that it is the only political party that has at least a governor in all the six geo-political zones of our country.

“Our party is also the only party which has members in all the households, streets, polling zones, wards, local government areas, states and across the country such that it is said that any street or community where the symbol of the umbrella is not sighted may not be part of the Nigerian territory.

“It is our belief and that of many members of this party that our chances in the 2023 elections are very bright and we need to unite ourselves to further brighten the chances,” he added.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, said members of the committee were chosen because of their integrity as well as their possession of the best skills to solve the plight of the party. “We have absolute confidence in them to carry out this assignment. We also believe that reconciliation is a major assignment in our party,” Secondus added. He decried the state of affairs in country at the moment, stating that Nigeria needs quality leadership that abounds in PDP in 2023 to solve the myriads of her problems.

“It is so important at this time that they come on board to serve not only the party, but also to serve the entire country. “The country is in dire need of men of high integrity who will prepare our party and our people for 2023 general election,” he said.

