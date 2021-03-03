News

Saraki to President: Involve opposition, others in fighting insecurity

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to involve opposition parties, international community and other stakeholders in finding lasting solution to insecurity and other challenges confronting the nation.

Saraki gave the advice yesterday while speaking to journalists after a closed door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. He called for a concerted effort to put an end to myriads of problems facing Nigeria, saying the insecurity challenges in the country are beyond the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Saraki, who is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation and Strategic Committee, arrived Obasanjo’s residence at about 12:12p.m., and immediately went into a meeting with the former President.

The meeting lasted for two hours. Saraki was accompanied by former Governors Ibrahim Dankwanbo (Gombe), Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Osun), Liyel Imoke (Cross River), Ibrahim Shehu Sema (Katsina) and former Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Mulikat Akande Adeola.

The former Senate President advised Buhari to tackle insecurity with all the seriousness it deserves, saying: “These are issues that cross party lines and what is required now, is for government to provide leadership in bringing all stakeholders together. Let us discuss and see how we can address some of these issues.” Saraki expressed optimism that the PDP would soon resolve its crisis. “I think that we are making some progress, there are people who were not ready to sit on the same table to discuss, we have been able to achieve that.

We have given more time for ourselves in trying to do that and we are hopeful that in this March, we will begin to see a lot of progress, that will unite the party and with that unity, we will be able to bring in more membership to our party,” he said. Speaking on the meeting with Obasanjo, Saraki said: “We told him (Obasanjo) what we are trying to do, to reposition the party. We told him how important that is, the project Nigeria and he told us his commitment to Nigeria, that he will never shirk away from that responsibility to have a better Nigeria. “Of course, like we all know that he (Obasanjo) is not partisan at the moment, his focus is on Nigeria, not on party and that he repeated to us”.

