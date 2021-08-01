News

Saraki: Why I was questioned by EFCC

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A former President of the Nigerian Senate, Bukola Saraki, has said he was at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency, EFCC, “on his own volition.”

Saraki spent several hours with anti-graft investigators on Saturday, facing questions over alleged use of a network of cronies and proxy companies to steal and launder public funds.

Sources familiar with the matter said Saraki, who is a former Kwara State governor, was briefly held in custody by the EFCC whose officials grilled him on the allegations.

The EFCC later said it invited Saraki for questioning over allegations of corruption and money laundering. It, however, did not disclose the details of the allegations.

The politician returned home Saturday night. In a statement on Saturday night, Saraki’s media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the politician “on his volition” appeared before investigators to clarify issues as “a responsible citizen”.

Read the full statement by Mr Saraki below:

The Media Office of Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki will like to confirm that this afternoon, Dr. Saraki on his own volition visited the office of the EFCC to clarify any issue that the commission may want to raise with him.

It will be recalled that following the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the Fundamental Human Rights case filed by Dr. Saraki during the period of the former chairman of the EFCC which precluded the commission from investigating him until the matter is dispensed with, the commission at the last hearing on July 14, 2021, pleaded with the judge that the order was preventing them from doing their job.

Following this complaint, Dr. Saraki, as a responsible citizen, on his own volition approached the commission that at the earliest convenient date, he was willing to visit the commission’s office and clarify all issues they might want to raise with him.

He, therefore, visited the commission’s office this afternoon and answered some questions. He is back home. He was not arrested. Dr. Saraki also assured the commission that he has nothing to hide and will always make himself available to clear all issues that may require his attention.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Sports Minister, Atiku Foundation mourn Ajimobi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare has expresed shock over the death of former Oyo State Governor Senator Abiola Ajimobi who pased away on Thursday at age of of 70. According to Dare: “The passing of my elder brother, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, is both untimely and tragic. He served the good people […]
News

Ekiti doctors lament harsh work condition, unpaid salary

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ekiti State has disclosed that poor work condition being experienced by its members in the state despite COVID- 19 pandemic period was the reason behind the ongoing industrial action being embarked upon by medical doctors in the state.   The doctors, however, said that although they were concerned about people’s […]
News

2021 UTME: Benue postpones sanitation in Makurdi, Gboko towns

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday directed the State Environmental Sanitation Authority (BENSESA), to postpone this month’s sanitation exercise scheduled to hold today in Makurdi and Gboko local government areas. The governor’s directive is to enable candidates for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), who had technical issues in the last examina-tion and are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica