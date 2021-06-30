Saraki’s ally, Buhari resigns as Kwara PDP scribe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State yesterday suffered a major setback, following the resignation of its Organising Secretary, Malam Sulyman Olatunji Buhari. Buhari’s resignation was dated June 28, 2021 and addressed to the PDP Chairman in the state, Engr. Kola Shittu. Buhari, a one-time chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) was a close confidant of the immediate past Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki. Though, Buhari cited personal issues as reasons for his resignation from the party, it was gathered that there was ‘more to it than meets the eyes.’ Buhari’s close ally and confidant, AbdulKareem Kokewukobere, had earlier pitched his tent with a former Deputy National Chairman of CPC, Malam Salihu Mustapha, who was now eyeing the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
