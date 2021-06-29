Saraki’s Ally, Buhari resigns as Kwara PDP Scribe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has suffered a major setback, following the resignation of its Organising Secretary, Malam Sulyman Olatunji Buhari.

Buhari’s resignation was dated June 28, 2021 and addressed to the PDP Chairman in the state, Engr Kola Shittu.

Buhari, a one time Chairman of the defunct Congress For Progressive Change (CPC) is a close confidant of the immediate past Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Though, Buhari cited personal issues as reasons for his resignation from the party, it was gathered that there there is more to it than meet the eyes.

Buhari’s close ally and confidant, Barr. AbdulKareem Kokewukobere, had earlier pitched his tent with a former Deputy National Chairman of CPC, Malam Salihu Mustapha, who is now eyeing the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari’s letter of resignation reads: “I wish to inform you of my intention to resign from my position as the Organising Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State.

“I have taken this decision to allow me focus more on family and business interests. I thank the party leadership most sincerely for the opportunity to serve in various capacities in the last few years.”

