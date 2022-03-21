Saraki’s associate, scores defect from PDP to APC in Kwara

A close associate and confidant of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Alhaji Musa Yeketi, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State.

Yeketi, a former commissioner for education in the state, defected alongside his 14 political groups to the APC; though the leadership of the PDP in the state had 24 hours earlier issued a statement suspending him from the party.

The former commissioner used the occasion of his daughter’s wedding to announce his defection. Citing the style of leadership of Senator Bukola Saraki as one of the reasons for his defection, Yeketi said: “The late Dr. Olusola Saraki did not only mentor us into political maturity, he led and related with many of us who were either his lieutenants or foot soldiers like his children. This explains why I shall continue to respect him, even in death.

He was a leader par excellence. “However, the approach of the scion of Saraki dynasty, Dr. Bukola Saraki, is greatly different from that of his father; and this has great effect on the structure the late Olusola Saraki left behind.

It was this approach that eventually punched the dynasty in the face; bringing it to total collapse in 2019.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...