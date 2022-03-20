Metro & Crime

Saraki’s associate, scores defect from PDP to APC in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

A close associate and confidant of  former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Alhaji Musa Yeketi has defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State.

Yeketi, ex-Commissioner for Education in the state, defected alongside his 14 political groups to the APC; though the leadership of the PDP in the state had 24 hours earlier issued a statement suspending Yeketi from the party.

The former commissioner used the occasion of his daughter’s wedding to announce his defection.

Citing the style of leadership of Senator Bukola Saraki as one of the reasons for his defection, Yeketi said: “The late Dr. Olusola Saraki did not only mentor us into political maturity, he led and related with many of us who were either his lieutenants or foot soldiers like his children. This explains why I shall continue to respect him, even in death. He was a leader par excellence.

“However, the approach of the scion of Saraki dynasty, Dr. Bukola Saraki, is greatly different from baba’s, and this has great effect on the structure late Olusola Saraki left behind. It was this approach that eventually punched the dynasty in the face; bringing it to total collapse in 2019.

“Nonetheless, a wise visitor must take his leave when his host presents him shabby yams as supper. I am old and politically experienced enough to know when to quit a relationship or association, especially when the relationship turns one sided.

“Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq appreciates us, and that is why I and my teeming supporters are moving in to support him in moving the state forward.

“After all, we have got no other state to call ours. It’s imperative on us to support anyone willing to move the state forward in the interest of our children yet unborn, for posterity shall judge us if we do otherwise.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

