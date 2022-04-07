News Top Stories

Saraki’s c’ttee blames PDP crisis on primaries

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee (NRSC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday submitted its report to the party’s leadership, blaming the crisis on the conduct of primaries. Chairman of the committee, Senator Bukola Saraki, who spoke at the submission of the report, also advised the party leadership to adhere to the principle of equity, justice, fairness and inclusiveness in selecting candidates for elections. Saraki, a former President of the Senate, however, said the committee was able to resolve the crisis in five states, while it helped the stakeholders to rebuild the party in two states after defection of some members to other political parties.

He said PDP should be transparent in taking decisions, adding that sanctions should be meted out to members who by their actions create crisis in any state. Saraki told the party leadership that: “We have discovered that the conduct of primaries to elect candidates to represent the party has been a source of great intraparty conflict and friction in the past, resulting in the PDP being severely weakened and hampering its chances of success in previous elections. “We want to advise that the party leadership should at all times adhere to the principles of equity, justice, fairness, good conscience, and inclusiveness.

“The leadership should always be transparent in taking decisions such that those not favoured by the decision can at least see that they have been given a fair hearing and those whose cases prevail can see that they won on merit, therefore having to be magnanimous in victory.” He further advised that the National Working Committee (NWC) should ensure a thorough and extensive scrutiny process in the selection of the people who would be sent to go and conduct the primary elections in the various states, as the party prepares for the 2023 elections.

National Chairman of the PDP Dr. Iyorchia Ayu called on members of the party to unite, so as to be able win the 2023 general elections. Ayu promised that the party will go through the reports “meticulously and submit to NEC,” adding that it will help PDP to strengthen the party.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Soldiers rescue NDA officer, Major Datong, kidnapped by bandits

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

The Nigerian Army has disclosed that Major Datong, kidnapped by bandits from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has been successfully rescued by the combined efforts of security operatives. Major Datong was kidnapped from the premises of NDA permanent site on 24 August 2021, while two other officers were also killed.   Colonel Ezindu Idimah, Deputy […]
News

NCC: Nigeria may miss $13.2trn 5G revenue

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned that the country may not get its share in the humongous revenue of $13.2 trillion expected to accrue from global deployment of 5th Generation (5G) Technology by 2035. NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who spoke yesterday in Abuja during a media capacity training, noted that the […]
News

Imo: INEC upgrades 1,235 voting points to polling units

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has upgraded some existing voting points in Imo state to polling units. The polling units numbering about 1,235, the commission said was to enhance voter access to electoral services in Imo State. With the creation, the state now has a total of 4,758 polling units spread across the 27 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica