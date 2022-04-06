News

Saraki’s c’ttee blames PDP crisis on primaries

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee (NRSC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday submitted its report to the party’s leadership, blaming the crisis on the conduct of primaries.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Bukola Saraki, who spoke at the submission of the report, also advised the party leadership to adhere to the principle of equity, justice, fairness and inclusiveness in selecting candidates for elections.

Saraki, a former President of the Senate, however, said the committee was able to resolve the crisis in five states, while it helped the stakeholders to rebuild the party in two states after defection of some members to other political parties.

He said PDP should be transparent in taking decisions, adding that sanctions should be meted out to members who by their actions create crisis in any state.

Saraki told the party leadership that: “We have discovered that the conduct of primaries to elect candidates to represent the party has been a source of great intra-party conflict and friction in the past, resulting in the PDP being severely weakened and hampering its chances of success in previous elections.

“We want to advise that the party leadership should at all times adhere to the principles of equity, justice, fairness, good conscience, and inclusiveness.

“The leadership should always be transparent in taking decisions such that those not favoured by the decision can at least see that they have been given a fair hearing and those whose cases prevail can see that they won on merit, therefore having to be magnanimous in victory.”

He further advised that the National Working Committee (NWC) should ensure a thorough and extensive scrutiny process in the selection of the people who would be sent to go and conduct the primary elections in the various states, as the party prepares for the 2023 elections.

National Chairman of the PDP Dr. Iyorchia Ayu called on members of the party to unite, so as to be able win the 2023 general elections.

 

