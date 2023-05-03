Arts & Entertainments

Saraki’s Daughter Bags Degree From UK University

The former Senate President, Bukoa Saraki, shared photos of his daughter’s graduation from a UK university.

Sharing her graduation photo via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, Saraki expressed pride over his daughter’s latest achievement.

The former lawmaker also advised his daughter to continue chasing her dream and make a difference in the world even as she begins a new chapter of her life.

He tweeted: “My dear Tosin, as I watched you walk across that stage today, I was bursting with pride as your father.

“Since you were a little girl, I have seen your passion for knowledge and your insatiable curiosity, both of which have led you to this incredible milestone.

“As you set out on the next chapter of your life, always remember the strength and tenacity that have brought you this far. Never stop chasing your dreams and continue to make a difference in the world.

“Congratulations, my daughter”

