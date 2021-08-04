News

Saraki’s PDP reconciliation c’ttee meets with Makinde in Ibadan

Former Senate President and Chairman of National Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Bukola Saraki, was yesterday at the Agodi Government Secretariat, Ibadan. Oyo state capital, where he and his delegation met behind closed doors with the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde. Saraki led some members of committee including former governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke, and former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, to Ibadan and had a meeting with Makinde. Details of the meeting, which lasted for about an hour, were however not made public.

In a chat before the meeting, the governor, however, stated that an expanded meeting will be held at the Oyo State Government House later yesterday. According to a reliable source, the committee was in Ibadan to meet with some aggrieved members of the party and reconcile them ahead of the party’s congress and future elections.

