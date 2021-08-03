Politics

Saraki's PDP reconciliation c'ttee meets with Makinde in Ibadan

Former Senate President and Chairman of the National Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Bukola Saraki, was on Tuesday at the Agodi Government Secretariat, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, where he and his delegation met behind closed doors with Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde.

Saraki led some members of the committee, including former governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke and former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, to Ibadan.

Details of the meeting, which lasted for about an hour, were, however, not made public.

In a chat before the meeting, the governor, however, stated that an expanded meeting will be held at the Oyo State Government House later Tuesday.

According to a reliable source, the committee was in Ibadan to meet with some aggrieved members of the party and reconcile them ahead of the party’s congress and future elections.

