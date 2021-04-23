Metro & Crime

Sardauna’s daughter, Aishat, dies at 76

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The second daughter of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardauna of Sokoto, Aisha has died at the age of 76.
Efforts to contact his son, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, who is the Magajin Sokoto, was not successful.
However, a family source confirmed her death.
The family source said: “She died in the early hours of Friday (today), at a private hospital in Dubai after a protracted illness
“She had survived by five children and a younger sister who is the last daughter of the late Premier and wife of late Umaru Aliyu Shinkafi.
“Her burial arrangement would be announced later.”
Similarly, the elder brother of Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, Buhari Abubakar III, the district head of Sokoto North, died at Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital, Sokoto after a protracted illness.
Aged 67, the former Commissioner for Information and Land and Housing of Sokoto state, had been buried in accordance to the Islamic rites after the funeral prayer which was led by the Chief Imam of Sultan Bello Mosque, Liman Malami Akwara.
The prayer was attended by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, his deputy, Manir Dan’iya, the Sultan Sa’ad and many public office holders.
He had survived by many wives,children and grand children.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man, 61, impregnates daughter as employer defiles twin sisters

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A 61-year-old man, Eke Kanu, has been arrested for allegedly sexually violating and impregnating his daughter at the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.     The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, explained that on June 12, Ikorodu Police Station received a complaint from a member of International Federation of Women […]
Metro & Crime

Unions shut Bristow

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…airline says action illegal   National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and all its affiliate bodies in the aviation industry made good their threat to ground Bristow Helicopters over protracted labour issues.   The union leaders and their members blocked the gates of the company with […]
Metro & Crime

Umahi orders investigation into couple’s murder inside farm

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave  Umahi has ordered an investigation into the killing of a couple in a farm in Afikpo, Afikpo North  North Local Government Area of the state. The couple,  Oko Onya and Ngozi Onya, who was heavily pregnant, had gone to their farm in Ugwuegu in the area on Thursday but did not return.   Their lifeless […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica