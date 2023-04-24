Sarian Oruene receives award from Bayelsa State government.

Nollywood actress Sarian Martin Oruene has been honored with an Icon Award by Bayelsa State Government for her immense contribution in the business and entertainment industry.

Oruene was given the award by NANS JCC in Bayelsa State in collaboration with Bayelsa State Government to appreciate her exponential Growth in Modelling and Fashion Industry.

“NANS JCC in Bayelsa State in collaboration with NYC Bayelsa State Chapter hereby honour and appreciate you this day, for your exponential growth in modelling and fashion industry.

And equally for your contribution and indelible mark you have established into Nollywood industry. And also, for the Philanthropic Dynamism you have shown to the Girl Child and Humanity in General,” the statement reads.

Oruene shot into the limelight after she bagged the role of Amaka in the movie “Freda” an Africa Magic original love drama about a wealthy blogger who does everything to control her relationship and make sure her man doesn’t earn more than her.

She has also starred in other productions like “Over And Over Again”, “A Toast To Forever”, and “Call To Bar”, among others. She has also won several awards.

In a recent interview, the ex-beauty queen and actor said that Nadia Buhari and Ramsy Noah are some of her favorites. Also, Funke Akindele and RMD are icons who’s career she wants to emulate in the nearest future.

“I have two favorites. acting as the younger sister to Nadia Buhari and acting as a bartender to Ramsey Nouah, I consider them legends in acting and literally grew up watching them. I’ll like to emulate Funke Akindele and RMD’s careers in the nearest future.

Speaking about new project, Oruene admonished her fans to keep their fingers crossed in anticipation for the it.

“I have some ongoing projects but due to the non disclosure I signed , I can’t talk about it yet , keep in touch with my growth and you’ll find out,” Oruene disclosed.