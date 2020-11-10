Saro-Wiwa brought Niger Delta situation to the world – Ofehe

Comrade Sunny Ofehe, a human rights activist, is the Founder and Executive Director of Hope for Niger Delta Campaign (HNDC). In this interview with Felix Nwaneri, he speaks on the 25th anniversary of the killing of Ken Saro-Wiwa and Ogoni Nine activists by the General Sani Abacha regime

Today is 25 years since the killing of Ken Saro Wiwa and the nine Ogoni activists by the Sani Abacha regime. What are your thoughts on that incident?

Ken Saro-Wiwa was an environmental and human rights activist from Ogoni in River State and winner of the Right Livelihood Award.

He was a founding member of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) and became the President of MOSOP in 1990 and was instrumental in the drafting of the Ogoni Bill of Rights, which demanded for political, economic and environmental autonomy from the Nigerian government. Ken Saro Wiwa used his exposure to promote MOSOP in an attempt to gain the support of international nongovernmental organisations.

MOSOP became a member of the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization (UNPO), which helped MOSOP gain increased international attention, both through the media and through meetings with the United Nations.

As the UN’s Year of Indigenous People in 1993 approached, MOSOP planned protest actions to continue to push for the demands that had been laid out in the Ogoni Bill of Rights. In January 1993, to mark the start of the United Nation Year of Indigenous People, 300,000 Ogoni people demonstrated peacefully in favour of their demands, but the Nigerian government responded to the Ogoni peaceful protest with brutal repression.

The military occupied Ogoni land for more than four years, over 1,000 people were killed and many more were made either homeless, refugees or were imprisoned without trial.

Ken Saro-Wiwa was arrested in May 1994 under the pretext that he had incited youths to murder four Ogoni politicians. After a kangaroo military trial, which was widely condemned by international observers, including the Late Pope John Paul 11, Ken Saro Wiwa and eight of his colleagues were executed on November 10, 1995.

Why do you think the Ogoni nine were executed by Abacha despite international pressure for their release at the time?

Ken Saro-Wiwa was executed for fighting for the rights of the Ogoni people. At the beginning of MOSOP agitation, the Nigerian government and Shell undermined the capacity and impact of their agitation on Shell’s operation in Ogoniland.

The demonstration of 1993 that brought out almost half of Ogoni population became a clear demonstration of the bitterness and rejection from the people on Shell’s operation in their area. The peaceful protest was able to halt Shell’s pipelines installation in the area and grinded operations.

In response to this threat, the Nigerian government which had just undergone series of military take-overs and tumultuous elections, which was boycotted by the Ogonis, announced that all disturbances and prevention of oil production were treasonable crimes and therefore banned all public meetings and assemblies.

It would be recalled that the government of General Sani Abacha just took over power and he needed to exert leadership command across the country and at the same time generate revenue for his government. So, any attempt to disrupt oil production was clearly seen as an affront to his maximum rule.

Some people think that Ken Saro- Wiwa was the main target and that Shell was used as a tool…

It was very obvious that Ken Saro- Wiwa was the main target. He was the driving force of the MOSOP movement and he was able to use his international clout to get attention for the Ogoni struggle. Like I mentioned earlier, he brought the deplorable environmental hazards caused by Shell in Ogoni to the attention of the world.

The idea of making MOSOP a member of UNPO and eventually chairing the Congress of UNPO for almost three years was a great achievement at the time and it gave him the UN platform to push the Ogoni struggle to a great new height.

UNPO is an international membership- based organisation established to empower the voices of unrepresented and marginalised peoples worldwide and to protect their fundamental human rights.

I met with the founder of this organization Mr. Michael van Walt van Praag, who happens to be a Dutchman in The Hague a few years ago and he told me of his admiration he had for Ken at the time. His activities became very uncomfortable to the Nigerian government but more importantly to Shell.

Remember that prior to Ken Saro- Wiwa’s international campaign against Shell’s polluting activities in Ogoni, nobody was aware of what the oil companies were doing in the Niger Delta region. Ken became a threat to both the government at the time and the operating oil company in the region. So, he needed to be stopped to avoid impending public relation damage to the government.

The question on whether Shell was involved in his death cannot be ascertain but there are widely held views that Shell was complicit in the unlawful arrest, detention and execution of the Ogoni nine. I personally believe that Shell didn’t do enough to put pressure on the Abacha government to release them.

Crude oil extraction by Shell stopped in Ogoni in 1993, why is there still massive oil spills being reported there?

MOSOP protest of around 300,000 Ogoni people against Shell and oil pollution in 1993 became a major turning point. The Ogonis demanded that Shell must remediate their environment and pay compensation for years of environmental damages caused to the people. Shell stopped production in Ogoni land and withdrew from the area in 1993. Despite the fact that oil extraction by Shell in Ogoni stopped in 1993, there are still massive oil pollution in the region.

This is because pipelines still carry an estimated 150,000 barrels of crude oil daily through the region to its Bonny Island export terminal on the coast. The pipelines are very old and poorly maintained.

The poor state of the pipelines has led to multiple openings caused by corrosion and internal pressure, thereby, making them spill thousands of barrels of crude oil. The environmental damage associated with oil spill in Ogoniland is a blatant violation of human rights.

Ogoni and other communities based in the Niger Delta have seen their lands devastated and their farming and fishing tradition destroyed by the impact of soil and water contamination, making traditional lifestyles impossible.

The Local communities have struggled for years to receive denied compensation, proper clean-up, their share of oil profits and a say in critical decision-making. We must not deny the fact that there are also reported cases of sabotage caused by the locals.

The most common sabotage is hacking of pipelines and stealing of crude. The oil companies are also to blame for the sabotage because majority of the pipelines are running above the ground which is against international standards.

Under normal circumstances, such dangerous pipelines transporting thousands of inflammable crude oil must be buried under the ground. Shell and the government of Nigeria must claim responsibility for the degradation of Ogoni lifestyle and the lack of compensation or proper treatment.

What are the consequences of oil spill on the environment and people, do you think the government and Shell have done enough to address this challenge?

Environmental pollution arising from oil prospecting and exploration in the Niger Delta area of Nigeria impacts negatively on the biodiversity of the affected areas.

The main stresses arise from leakages of crude oil, gas flaring and the escape of other chemicals used in production processes. Oil spills often happen because of accidents, when people make mistakes or equipment breaks down and natural disasters.

This is usually classified as operational spills or deliberate acts classified as sabotage. Oil spills have major environmental and economic effects and can also affect human health causing skin cancer, breathing problems, eye irritation and neurologic ailment.

Oil spills also have a devastating impact on the forests, plants and fisheries that the local people depend on for their food and livelihoods. I personally don’t think the government and oil companies have done enough to address the issue.

A major independent scientific assessment, carried out by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), shows that pollution from over 50 years of oil operations in the region has penetrated further and deeper than many may have supposed. The report estimates that countering and cleaning up the pollution and catalysing a sustainable recovery of Ogoniland could take up to 30 years.

This work they said will require the deployment of modern technology to clean up contaminated land and water, improved environmental monitoring and regulation and collaborative action between the government, the Ogoni people and the oil companies.

What we see today in Ogoniland is a far cry from the above recommendation. The oil company claims that some sites have been cleaned up but investigations have shown that there has not been proper clean up done to meet the recommended UNEP standards.

We must treasure and protect our environment, the government and the companies must ensure restoration, remediation and compensation where necessary to build back the fading confidence from the people of the region.

